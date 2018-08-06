After an excellent day in the sun, have to say that the Macron was an excellent venue.
Although the pitch was slightly under the 100 metres, the view and leg room etc were excellent and this should definitely be used in the future.
It's a pity that not all the fans wanted to watch both games, which meant that it never looked anything like full but, as a neutral, this was a great day of RL.
It would always be tough for fans of the side that lost the first game to want to hang around for the second match but, the official attendance was excellent and a great performance by Catalan.
