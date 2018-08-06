WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Macron Stadium - great venue.

Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 10:34 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Aug 06, 2018 10:34 am
After an excellent day in the sun, have to say that the Macron was an excellent venue.
Although the pitch was slightly under the 100 metres, the view and leg room etc were excellent and this should definitely be used in the future.
It's a pity that not all the fans wanted to watch both games, which meant that it never looked anything like full but, as a neutral, this was a great day of RL.
It would always be tough for fans of the side that lost the first game to want to hang around for the second match but, the official attendance was excellent and a great performance by Catalan.
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 10:37 am
Posted by RLRealist on Mon Aug 06, 2018 10:37 am
I have to agree, though hard for me, that Macron is an awesome stadium and I thorough enjoyed the facilities on offer yesterday and superb viewing from my seat.
I often heard that the RFL could have purchased such a state of the art stadium?
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 10:56 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Aug 06, 2018 10:56 am
I dont think The RFL should purchase any stadium at the moment.
Apart from their current financial position, what size venue would you go for and where would you want it to be situated ??

Yesterdays venue is great for events like yesterday and for some internationals but, would be massively too small for major finals and the bigger international games and what would you do with it for the 360 days a year when it wasn't used for RL.

In the games' current state, it's right to move the games around and try and select the right venue for each particular event, which yesterdays was spot on.

