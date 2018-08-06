I just hope the Super League teams especially, assume we will be a push over and take our games against them lightly.
In truth I cannot see us gaining promotion, but if we make the MPG. I will be more than happy.
On the positive side, Mr Schofield says we will not do well in the competition.
Bring on Widnes!
