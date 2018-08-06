WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BBC Red Button

Mon Aug 06, 2018 9:09 am
Lord Tony Smith
Recorded the game yesterday but it ended straight after the game. Anyone know where I can watch the red button show with all the interviews? Yes I have tried ringing the club shop.
Mon Aug 06, 2018 9:28 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Recorded the game yesterday but it ended straight after the game. Anyone know where I can watch the red button show with all the interviews? Yes I have tried ringing the club shop.



i player have the forum on there.
Mon Aug 06, 2018 9:40 am
Duffman
Yes, iplayer. Worth a watch too, some interesting stuff from Noble and McNamara
Mon Aug 06, 2018 9:42 am
karetaker
Not worth watching,it was all about McNamara.

But for future reference you can go to channel 980 ( Sky)and record it, rather than actually press the red button.

