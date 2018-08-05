Please tune in for Widnes v London just to see saint eddies miserable face after his beloved saints and golden boy robeeeee got walloped today...to add salt to the wound the wire thrashed Leeds which made things 20 times worse for saint eddie...you never know London may beat Widnes which would be just as funny
