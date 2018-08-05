WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thursday night game..

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Thursday night game..

Post a reply
Thursday night game..
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 5:30 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Sun Aug 05, 2018 5:30 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6868
Location: Home sweet home
Please tune in for Widnes v London just to see saint eddies miserable face after his beloved saints and golden boy robeeeee got walloped today...to add salt to the wound the wire thrashed Leeds which made things 20 times worse for saint eddie...you never know London may beat Widnes which would be just as funny

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, eddieH, just_browny, lefty goldblatt, NtW, rubber duckie, Rugby, runningman29, shinymcshine, St Helens Wolf, Watford Wire, WireWireWire, Yaya and 287 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,8821,99276,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CRONULLA
32-33
MANLY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
40-31
CANBERRA
 Full Time  
CC2018
ST. HELENS
16-35
CATALAN DRAGONS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
28-60
OLDHAM
 Full Time  
CC2018
WARRINGTON
48-12
LEEDS RHINOS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
4-46
DONCASTER
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
46-14
LONDON SKOLARS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
WORKINGTON TOWN
34-12
KEIGHLEY
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
YORK
30-0
CRUSADERS
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)