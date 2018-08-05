WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019

2019
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 4:57 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Aug 05, 2018 4:57 pm


Any news on your existence for the 2019 season?
If there was this much doubt about an expansion club, such as the mighty Toronto Wolfpack or Toulouse, competing in the 2019 season there would be absolute uproar, but when Leigh Centurions existence is in doubt, it is met with silence and absolutely no criticism of the strictest order.

Re: 2019
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 5:06 pm
Posted by reffy on Sun Aug 05, 2018 5:06 pm


A link to old news to start a topic, you lot are really desperate.
Re: 2019
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 5:11 pm
Posted by Cokey on Sun Aug 05, 2018 5:11 pm


Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Any news on your existence for the 2019 season?
If there was this much doubt about an expansion club, such as the mighty Toronto Wolfpack or Toulouse, competing in the 2019 season there would be absolute uproar, but when Leigh Centurions existence is in doubt, it is met with silence and absolutely no criticism of the strictest order.

You could be heading for another weeks rest laddie.
Re: 2019
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 6:13 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Aug 05, 2018 6:13 pm


reffy wrote:
A link to old news to start a topic, you lot are really desperate.

Please could you post an update, I genuinely haven’t read anything about Leigh’s future existence since the Sky Sports News article I posted.

Return to Leigh Centurions




