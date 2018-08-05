Any news on your existence for the 2019 season?
If there was this much doubt about an expansion club, such as the mighty Toronto Wolfpack or Toulouse, competing in the 2019 season there would be absolute uproar, but when Leigh Centurions existence is in doubt, it is met with silence and absolutely no criticism of the strictest order.
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/www.skyspo ... eague-spot
