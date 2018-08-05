If Toronto earn promotion to the superleague, then the agreement with the RFL is completed !
Ah but Ahh, that's all fine, the written agreement is that Toronto will fund all clubs expenses including travelling
For all clubs outside division one = super league. Therefore who will fund super league clubs, all clubs, themselves ?
Or is a new agreement required ?
I do think MC won"t be that pleased with that issue.
