Sun Aug 05, 2018 4:02 pm
TrinTrin
TrinTrin
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 62
If Toronto earn promotion to the superleague, then the agreement with the RFL is completed !
Ah but Ahh, that's all fine, the written agreement is that Toronto will fund all clubs expenses including travelling
For all clubs outside division one = super league. Therefore who will fund super league clubs, all clubs, themselves ?
Or is a new agreement required ?
I do think MC won"t be that pleased with that issue.
Re: Anyone noticed
Sun Aug 05, 2018 4:10 pm
headhunter
headhunter
Wakefield fans are strange
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
Re: Anyone noticed
Sun Aug 05, 2018 4:44 pm
Him
Him
Good thread this.

