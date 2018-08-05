WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Clear out required

Board index Qualifiers Eights Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Clear out required

Post a reply
Clear out required
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:01 pm
Posted by Sal Paradise on Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:01 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 16079
Location: On the road
Half this side need to be gone. No heart - you can defend lack of skill but you can't defend lack of heart

Sinfield said he would be watching to see who would stand up to be counted.

Peacock put it out there - some players in this team don't like defending.

Have Leeds ever fielded two centres of such abject quality?

On today's game these guys need to be gone:
Moon
Ferres
Sutcliffe
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Handley
JJB, Ablett & Delaney have had their day

Big clear out of the conditioning staff also required

Should be an interesting off season
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Clear out required
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:03 pm
Posted by Homer Simpson on Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:03 pm
Homer Simpson User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 2051
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Just given handley a new contract. So will need to go out on loan
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"
Re: Clear out required
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:06 pm
Posted by Sal Paradise on Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:06 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 28th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 16079
Location: On the road
Homer Simpson wrote:
Just given handley a new contract. So will need to go out on loan


He saw BMM running at him and he poop his pants and waved him goodbye as he ran past
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Re: Clear out required
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:11 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:11 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2288
Homer Simpson wrote:
Just given handley a new contract. So will need to go out on loan

Just tell him he wont be picked regardless and he is free to find another club.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, Dozy, ducknumber1, FGB, Gotcha, Homer Simpson, Jamie101, Jrrhino, Keiththered, krisleeds, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, moxi1, Rammer, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, SBRhino, Seth, tad rhino, TOMCAT, Trebor1 and 323 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,7081,78476,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CRONULLA
32-33
MANLY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
40-31
CANBERRA
 Full Time  
CC2018
ST. HELENS
16-35
CATALAN DRAGONS
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
28-60
OLDHAM
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 14:45
CC2018
WARRINGTON
26-12
LEEDS RHINOS
Cuthbertson Try, Sutcliffe Goal
LIVE ON BBC
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
4-30
DONCASTER
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
22-6
LONDON SKOLARS
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH ONE
WORKINGTON TOWN
10-12
KEIGHLEY
Latest
L
I
V
E
 
TODAY : 15:00
 CH ONE
YORK
12-0
CRUSADERS
Latest
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)