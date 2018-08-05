Half this side need to be gone. No heart - you can defend lack of skill but you can't defend lack of heart
Sinfield said he would be watching to see who would stand up to be counted.
Peacock put it out there - some players in this team don't like defending.
Have Leeds ever fielded two centres of such abject quality?
On today's game these guys need to be gone:
Moon
Ferres
Sutcliffe
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Handley
JJB, Ablett & Delaney have had their day
Big clear out of the conditioning staff also required
Should be an interesting off season
