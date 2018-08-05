WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - McNamara

McNamara
Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:09 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Having taken a lot of stick on here, particularly from my mate Mystic eddie but many others, forcsticking to my view that McNamara was a highly promising outstanding young coach, it was especially gratifying to see his Dragons execute his game plan to the letter, and take systematically apart the runaway best team in SL.

He has gone about his work steadily, getting thempadt the MPG, then after a very slow start, learn his systems and methods and turn around into a highly formidable unit.

Nobody can ever say again that he can’t coach !
Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:38 pm
paulwalker71
Fair play to the guy

He comprehensively out-coached Holbrook today - the game plan was excellent, and he got the team to execute it to perfection.
Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:49 pm
roger daly
Yes fair play to Steve Mac for that performance, was good to see.

Love watching Remi Casty play, one guy who deserves a Wembley trip and hopefully a winners medal. His body must ache after every game

