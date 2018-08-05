Having taken a lot of stick on here, particularly from my mate Mystic eddie but many others, forcsticking to my view that McNamara was a highly promising outstanding young coach, it was especially gratifying to see his Dragons execute his game plan to the letter, and take systematically apart the runaway best team in SL.
He has gone about his work steadily, getting thempadt the MPG, then after a very slow start, learn his systems and methods and turn around into a highly formidable unit.
Nobody can ever say again that he can’t coach !
He has gone about his work steadily, getting thempadt the MPG, then after a very slow start, learn his systems and methods and turn around into a highly formidable unit.
Nobody can ever say again that he can’t coach !