GAME ON: Warrington vs Leeds - CCSF.
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:56 pm
Posted by WireWireWire on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:56 pm
:PRAY:
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
Re: GAME ON: Warrington vs Leeds - CCSF.
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:30 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:30 pm
A quick turnaround.
Think Wires could go on to win by more than Cats beat Saints.
Re: GAME ON: Warrington vs Leeds - CCSF.
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:52 pm
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:52 pm
Game over.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: GAME ON: Warrington vs Leeds - CCSF.
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:53 pm
Posted by kobashi on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:53 pm
Leeds are shocking! Anyone with a quick PTB can have a field day.
Re: GAME ON: Warrington vs Leeds - CCSF.
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:08 pm
Posted by SaleSlim on Sun Aug 05, 2018 3:08 pm
Well I was rather worried that Leeds will pull their sh*t together for the middle 8's but on this performance they'll struggle to win a game. Wire are average at best yet been tearing Leeds a new one.

