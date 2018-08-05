So Catalans have reached the Challenge Cup Final. Well done to them. But the actual final attendance will be an embarrassment for the RFL, with Catalans unlikely to bring more than 2 or 300 FANS. Guess there will lots of competitions to win tickets for this game, infact it's a MUST.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Reputation Points: 8 Rep Position: 27th / 76,995 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm Posts: 5913 Location: Hill Valley
There are always huge gaps at wembley whoever is playing.even with around 70k there, a very good crowd, that still leaves around 20k plus of empty seats and looks bad on TV. I think its refreshing to see Catalans make the final and they go there with a genuine chance of lifting the trophy and creating a story that would make big news like when Sheffield won it two decades ago.
As already said, let's see if the RFL can market the game properly. I think we all know the answer, but when the guy at the top is on 1/4 million pounds a year we really ought to see something a bit better than the usual below-averageness
Reputation Points: 4 Rep Position: 31st / 76,995 Quiz Score: 284 Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am Posts: 1841
FFS, It doesn't take long. Catalans win a semi final with a fantastic performance and in doing so create a bit of a story, "French side at Wembley" and all we get is effing moans about the potential attendance. Rugby League doesn't need its detractors outside the game, there are plenty within it.
