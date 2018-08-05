WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A Disaster !

A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:44 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:44 pm
Budgiezilla
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6875
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
So Catalans have reached the Challenge Cup Final. Well done to them.
But the actual final attendance will be an embarrassment for the RFL, with Catalans unlikely to bring more than 2 or 300 FANS.
Guess there will lots of competitions to win tickets for this game, infact it's a MUST.
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:47 pm
Posted by RLRealist on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:47 pm
RLRealist
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 188
Wow we have a clairvoyant in the group, or somebody pretending to be one.....

No wonder the game has to move away from the grim council estates and interbred villages near Pontefract..... :lol:
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:48 pm
Posted by caslad75 on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:48 pm
caslad75
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 671
Location: derbyshire
You could look at it both ways I suppose. Good for the game in one way, not so good in another. Let’s see how good the RFL marketing department is selling the game (if they have one?!)
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:50 pm
Posted by Biff Tannen on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:50 pm
Biff Tannen
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5913
Location: Hill Valley
There are always huge gaps at wembley whoever is playing.even with around 70k there, a very good crowd, that still leaves around 20k plus of empty seats and looks bad on TV. I think its refreshing to see Catalans make the final and they go there with a genuine chance of lifting the trophy and creating a story that would make big news like when Sheffield won it two decades ago.
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:52 pm
Posted by RLRealist on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:52 pm
RLRealist
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 188
Lots of neutrals will be there shouting on Catalans.
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:52 pm
Posted by WIZEB on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:52 pm
WIZEB
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 10314
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Players getting changed for a semi-final of their premier cup competition...........in a portacabin. :lol:
Only in rugby league.
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:08 pm
Posted by kobashi on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:08 pm
kobashi
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:48 am
Posts: 825
Knew we would get a thread like this soon as Catalan won.
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:13 pm
Posted by Zuider on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:13 pm
Zuider
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 10:12 pm
Posts: 178
Location: SHROPSHIRE
As already said, let's see if the RFL can market the game properly. I think we all know the answer, but when the guy at the top is on 1/4 million pounds a year we really ought to see something a bit better than the usual below-averageness
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:17 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:17 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7482
RLRealist wrote:
Lots of neutrals will be there shouting on Catalans.


Yeah right Jean.
Re: A Disaster !
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:43 pm
Posted by LyndsayGill on Sun Aug 05, 2018 2:43 pm
LyndsayGill
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1841
FFS, It doesn't take long. Catalans win a semi final with a fantastic performance and in doing so create a bit of a story, "French side at Wembley" and all we get is effing moans about the potential attendance. Rugby League doesn't need its detractors outside the game, there are plenty within it.
