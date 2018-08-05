WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans v the mighty saints

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Catalans v the mighty saints

Post a reply
Catalans v the mighty saints
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 12:29 pm
Posted by Gazwire on Sun Aug 05, 2018 12:29 pm
Gazwire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1524
Any saints fans, please feel welcome to contribute your opinions so far. 27-0 at ht, can any of our regular saints contributors provide some reassurance: AS108, Lebron James, Judderman?- any thoughts?
Re: Catalans v the mighty saints
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 12:54 pm
Posted by 100% Wire on Sun Aug 05, 2018 12:54 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3604
Location: The Gig In The Sky
You know they're going to win this don't you
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]
Re: Catalans v the mighty saints
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:24 pm
Posted by silver2 on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:24 pm
silver2 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 1107
Location: Warrington
100% Wire wrote:
You know they're going to win this don't you


That was some comeback.
Re: Catalans v the mighty saints
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:25 pm
Posted by 100% Wire on Sun Aug 05, 2018 1:25 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3604
Location: The Gig In The Sky
silver2 wrote:
That was some comeback.


Shut up :lol:
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Gazwire, grifter, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Mr Snoodle, Smiffy27, Wrath and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,6021,45776,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
CRONULLA
32-33
MANLY
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
PENRITH
40-31
CANBERRA
 Full Time  
CC2018
ST. HELENS
16-35
CATALAN DRAGONS
TODAY 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
OLDHAM
TODAY 14:45
CC2018
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
v
DONCASTER
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
KEIGHLEY
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
YORK
v
CRUSADERS
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)