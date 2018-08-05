WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Get off the field Robbie

Get off the field Robbie
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 12:00 pm
Posted by silver2 on Sun Aug 05, 2018 12:00 pm
Why do the BBC continue with the ploy of having Robbie Hunter-Paul report from the pitch? He adds very little to the commentary and just gets in the way of the players.

