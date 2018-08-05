WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Liam Finn for Newcastle Thunder

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Liam Finn for Newcastle Thunder

Post a reply
Liam Finn for Newcastle Thunder
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 8:22 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Aug 05, 2018 8:22 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 23rd / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 5353
Location: Carcassonne, France
Liam Finn has signed for Newcastle Thunder in 2019. The Wakefield contracted player, currently on loan to Widnes, is an Irish international, but will be 35 years old next year. He will also be coaching at Wakefield.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/45044600

This is a statement of intent by Newcastle. Clearly the club wants to be promoted at least to the Championship, and perhaps eventually into Super League.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Liam Finn for Newcastle Thunder
Post Sun Aug 05, 2018 8:56 am
Posted by cas all the way on Sun Aug 05, 2018 8:56 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2772
Location: advertising my villa
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Liam Finn has signed for Newcastle Thunder in 2019. The Wakefield contracted player, currently on loan to Widnes, is an Irish international, but will be 35 years old next year. He will also be coaching at Wakefield.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/45044600

This is a statement of intent by Newcastle. Clearly the club wants to be promoted at least to the Championship, and perhaps eventually into Super League.

Sign of intent to get to superleague? Mate, he is 35 and runs 100 metres in 24 seconds. His kicking game is about the only thing that is left for him. This is a good move for him only. Getting himself a job after retirement and that is it.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bull on a canary, Bullsmad, cas all the way, FC Callum, fun time frankie, GUBRATS, Him, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Little Ivor, Saxy, Someday, TheUnassumingBadger and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,4941,48576,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TODAY 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
TODAY 12:30
CC2018
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TODAY 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
OLDHAM
TODAY 14:45
CC2018
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
COVENTRY BEARS
v
DONCASTER
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
NEWCASTLE
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
WORKINGTON TOWN
v
KEIGHLEY
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
YORK
v
CRUSADERS
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)