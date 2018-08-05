Liam Finn has signed for Newcastle Thunder in 2019. The Wakefield contracted player, currently on loan to Widnes, is an Irish international, but will be 35 years old next year. He will also be coaching at Wakefield.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/rugby-league/45044600
This is a statement of intent by Newcastle. Clearly the club wants to be promoted at least to the Championship, and perhaps eventually into Super League.
