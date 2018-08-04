WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Womens'cup final

Board index Qualifiers Eights Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Womens'cup final

Post a reply
Womens'cup final
Post Sat Aug 04, 2018 3:16 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Sat Aug 04, 2018 3:16 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 6408
Live here

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/rugby-league/45018139
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Re: Womens'cup final
Post Sat Aug 04, 2018 3:35 pm
Posted by tad rhino on Sat Aug 04, 2018 3:35 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20773
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
enjoyable but Leeds making mistakes on every set. should be way ahead
Re: Womens'cup final
Post Sat Aug 04, 2018 3:56 pm
Posted by Clearwing on Sat Aug 04, 2018 3:56 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 26th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 6408
Win's a win. Cas's run of bottling finals continues :D
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, Google [Bot], Gotcha, Greville, jakeyg95, krisleeds, Lilfatman, LJ54, mattsrhinos1978, Paddyfc, Rixy, SBRhino, son of headingley and 188 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,3621,32776,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TODAY 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
TODAY 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
TOMORROW 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TOMORROW 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
TOMORROW 12:30
CC2018
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 14:00
 CH ONE
HEMEL STAGS
v
OLDHAM
TOMORROW 14:45
CC2018
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)