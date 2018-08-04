WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RFL = Pi$$ weak. Get on with Reserve Grade!!

Posted by RLRealist on Sat Aug 04, 2018 4:35 am
Seriously, has Ralph and his chums got a pair or what?

The RFL are meant to be the governing body, the rulers, the leadership so to speak of the sport of rugby league in the UK. Any government of any kind that cannot lead is not fit for purpose.
Fob it off and blame the clubs...NO! The RFL to be recognized and respected, they must; initiate, implement and sustain! This is what leadership is about. The NRL can do it, they are more active unlike the passive RFL.
Any wonder then that the NRL generally get what they want? The RFL sit back and say nothing.

http://www.totalrl.com/column-dont-just-support-reserve-grade-rfl-make-it-happen/

