Rugby League Extra
Post Sat Aug 04, 2018 1:41 am
Posted by Zulu01 on Sat Aug 04, 2018 1:41 am
Just wondering if anyone else listened to "Rugby League Extra" on Thursday Night 6 PM.

K.P. was the guest along with Jackson Hastings.

Must admit I missed the first few minutes, but listened to the rest on the way to work.

Near the end K.P. opened up a bit and the way I understood it was as follows:

1. There is no investor as yet

2. Leigh will go part time from next season

3. K.P. is contracted until the end of this season and even he doesn't know if he will be here at the end of the season.

4. This was the weird one - I am certain that he said there may not be a Leigh Centurions next year, but there will definatley be a club - no idea what that meant.

I am sure there are a few out there who can download the pod thingy and have another listen and clarify.

(hope I heard him wrong)

Not trying to make a "negative" thread but I would have thought someone else may have heard the program and mentioned it, but no-one has.

Oh yea - A leyther rang in called Keith and he was very good - is it anyone off here??
