WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Any news on further expansion sides?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Any news on further expansion sides?

Post a reply
Any news on further expansion sides?
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 8:35 pm
Posted by EastHullUTR on Fri Aug 03, 2018 8:35 pm
EastHullUTR User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Mon May 07, 2018 2:50 pm
Posts: 124
Location: Down The Pub/East Hull
I thought Bristol were coming into league one next season?
What is happening with NYC?
Live Love Laugh And Be Happy~East Hull Is Wonderful...
Re: Any news on further expansion sides?
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 9:15 pm
Posted by luke ShipleyRed on Fri Aug 03, 2018 9:15 pm
luke ShipleyRed Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 378
New York have been put on hold because of the latest threat of civil war. Earliest would be 2020.

Bristol are struggling to get finances. So might not be joining.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, chapylad, EastHullUTR, FC Callum, fun time frankie, luke ShipleyRed, majorhound, MattyB, reffy, RuddyScoosers, Salford red all over, shauney, Sheldon, Traffic, wiganermike, WireWireWire, wrencat1873 and 153 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,1541,62576,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
16-25
WESTS TIGERS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
30-20
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
Sun 5th Aug 12:30
CC2018
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)