New York have been put on hold because of the latest threat of civil war. Earliest would be 2020.
Bristol are struggling to get finances. So might not be joining.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, chapylad, EastHullUTR, FC Callum, fun time frankie, luke ShipleyRed, majorhound, MattyB, reffy, RuddyScoosers, Salford red all over, shauney, Sheldon, Traffic, wiganermike, WireWireWire, wrencat1873 and 153 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,772,154
|1,625
|76,995
|4,559
|SET
|
| Full Time (Hover Score)
|NRL
|
| Full Time (Hover Score)
|NRL
|
|TOMORROW 06:00
|NRL
|
|TOMORROW 08:30
|NRL
|
|TOMORROW 10:30
|NRL
|
|TOMORROW 15:00
| CH ONE
|
|TOMORROW 15:00
| CH ONE
|
|Sun 5th Aug 05:00
|NRL
|
|Sun 5th Aug 07:10
|NRL
|
|Sun 5th Aug 12:30
|CC2018
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)