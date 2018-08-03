WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 24

Board index Qualifiers Eights Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2018 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 24

Post a reply
Posted by FoxyRhino on Fri Aug 03, 2018 5:05 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 384
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 3049
Location: Leeds
Week 23 results
St Helens 14 Warrington 12 - St Helens by 2
Hull FC 16 Hull KR 20 - Hull KR by 4
Huddersfield 40 Wakefield 28 - Huddersfield by 12
Salford 38 Leeds 22 - Salford by 16
Wigan 25 Catalans 20 - Wigan by 5
Widnes 24 Castleford 52- Castleford by 28

This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)

7 Rhinos69 (Predictor of the week)
6 Deanos Rhinos
5 Dave1612, Sarahgrhino, Sportyguy81, Tigertot, Xykojen
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, LJ54, Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back
3 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish
2 Frosties

Overall Table
115 Steamy
114 Dave1612
111 Biff Tannen
110 Jamie101
109 Deanos Rhinos
108 Frosties
106 Ducknumber1, Steve Slippery Morris
105 Carisma HFC
104 FoxyRhino, Rotherhamrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
103 Sportyguy81
102 Rhino46, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
101 Rhinos69
100 BRK, Xykojen
99 Highbury Rhino, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino
98 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13
95 Southstander.com
88 Rhino-Mark
86 LJ54
71 Rodhutch
48 Leedsnsouths
45 Cuppabrew, Finglas
44 PrinterThe
27 Wardy67
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81

As per the rules for this year viewtopic.php?p=18687016#p18687016, predictions for the next 7 weeks will be for the 4 Super 8 Games plus the Rhinos Qualifying games.

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
St Helens (STH) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Catalans (CAT)
Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)
Leeds (LEE) v Toulouse (TOU)

Good luck
Posted by taxi4stevesmith on Fri Aug 03, 2018 5:31 pm
taxi4stevesmith Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 294
HFC 12
STH 14
WAR 10
CAS 6
LEE 22

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Blocker75, C O Jones, Clearwing, digger47, Gotcha, Highbury Rhino, HRS Rhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Old Man John, rodhutch, SBRhino, Sherbert Dip, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat, Willzay, WireWireWire and 218 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,1081,75276,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
16-25
WESTS TIGERS
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
SOUTHS
30-20
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
Sun 5th Aug 12:30
CC2018
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)