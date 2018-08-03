Week 23 results
St Helens 14 Warrington 12 - St Helens by 2
Hull FC 16 Hull KR 20 - Hull KR by 4
Huddersfield 40 Wakefield 28 - Huddersfield by 12
Salford 38 Leeds 22 - Salford by 16
Wigan 25 Catalans 20 - Wigan by 5
Widnes 24 Castleford 52- Castleford by 28
This week's scores
(If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it)
7 Rhinos69 (Predictor of the week)
6 Deanos Rhinos
5 Dave1612, Sarahgrhino, Sportyguy81, Tigertot, Xykojen
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, LJ54, Rhino46, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Steve Slippery Morris, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back
3 Carisma HFC, Ducknumber1, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish
2 Frosties
Overall Table
115 Steamy
114 Dave1612
111 Biff Tannen
110 Jamie101
109 Deanos Rhinos
108 Frosties
106 Ducknumber1, Steve Slippery Morris
105 Carisma HFC
104 FoxyRhino, Rotherhamrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
103 Sportyguy81
102 Rhino46, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
101 Rhinos69
100 BRK, Xykojen
99 Highbury Rhino, Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino
98 Broad Ings Warrior, John Boy 13
95 Southstander.com
88 Rhino-Mark
86 LJ54
71 Rodhutch
48 Leedsnsouths
45 Cuppabrew, Finglas
44 PrinterThe
27 Wardy67
5 Elperronegro
4 Josh-jackson, Loiner81
As per the rules for this year viewtopic.php?p=18687016#p18687016, predictions for the next 7 weeks will be for the 4 Super 8 Games plus the Rhinos Qualifying games.
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
St Helens (STH) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Warrington (WAR) v Catalans (CAT)
Wigan (WIG) v Castleford (CAS)
Leeds (LEE) v Toulouse (TOU)
Good luck
