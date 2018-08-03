Leigh Centurions want to put this out there for any fans who might want tickets for the final should should your team get there. Or even if they donâ€™t.
Great offer Â£30 tickets for a tenner and cheap postage too!
This would be better for Wolves or Rhinos fans as the tickets are located closer to the end that their fans will occupy should they get there, but it is in a mixed fans area.
For more info just click the link below.
http://leighsportsvillage.advancedticke ... 37121.html
