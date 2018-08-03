WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Â£30 Wembley Tickets For A Tenner

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Â£30 Wembley Tickets For A Tenner

Post a reply
Â£30 Wembley Tickets For A Tenner
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 3:25 pm
Posted by Leigh Centurions on Fri Aug 03, 2018 3:25 pm
Leigh Centurions User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Aug 01, 2013 11:04 am
Posts: 373
Leigh Centurions want to put this out there for any fans who might want tickets for the final should should your team get there. Or even if they donâ€™t.

Great offer Â£30 tickets for a tenner and cheap postage too!

This would be better for Wolves or Rhinos fans as the tickets are located closer to the end that their fans will occupy should they get there, but it is in a mixed fans area.

For more info just click the link below.

http://leighsportsvillage.advancedticke ... 37121.html

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: djhudds, Fax Machine, FearTheVee, Grimmy, Him, infamous grouse, jeffvickers, Kevs Head, luke ShipleyRed, Mild Rover, MrFlibble, RLRealist, RWB, silver2, Someday, Trevork52 and 142 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,0751,78076,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
Sun 5th Aug 12:30
CC2018
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)