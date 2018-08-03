WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trains.

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Trains.

Post a reply
Trains.
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 1:54 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri Aug 03, 2018 1:54 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4585
Location: Out There.
Why is it Rugby league gets shafted when it comes to big events. This weekend is disrupted and Wembley is always B@###Â£#s that weekend.
Re: Trains.
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 2:38 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Aug 03, 2018 2:38 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 10764
The sooner they move it from the bank holiday weekend the better for me.
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bbfc00, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Deus Dat Incrementum, karetaker, matt king's cat, moving on..., Psychedelic Casual, rubber duckie, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, WireWireWire, Wrath and 223 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,772,0391,75376,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
TODAY 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
TOMORROW 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
Sun 5th Aug 12:30
CC2018
ST. HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)