The WG say 2 Leeds players have returned after the birth of their children. We had Hill going walk about for the same reason.
Who the hell drafts the players contracts? Why is there not a clause specifying when players are allowed to try for conception so that any full term pregnancy results in the child being born during the off season.
I accept that policing it at the time may prove difficult but any breach (!) would be apparent to anyone.
So like a transfer window you could have a "conception period(!)".
