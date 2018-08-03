WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player's contracts

Player's contracts
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 12:30 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Fri Aug 03, 2018 12:30 pm
The WG say 2 Leeds players have returned after the birth of their children. We had Hill going walk about for the same reason.
Who the hell drafts the players contracts? Why is there not a clause specifying when players are allowed to try for conception so that any full term pregnancy results in the child being born during the off season.
I accept that policing it at the time may prove difficult but any breach (!) would be apparent to anyone.
So like a transfer window you could have a "conception period(!)".
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Player's contracts
Post Fri Aug 03, 2018 12:57 pm
Posted by ninearches on Fri Aug 03, 2018 12:57 pm
Mother's Day, 9 months after Father's Day. Maybe the rugby playing dads wouldn't have enough energy during the playing season to plan that effectively.

