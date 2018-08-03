All sports fans bag referees, to different degrees, but this story is pretty shameful. A referee shouldn't be needing a police escort to and from an airport after a game.
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/death- ... 4zv6x.html
More really needs to be done to protect match officials from physical and mental harm in this sport on both sides of the world.
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/death- ... 4zv6x.html
More really needs to be done to protect match officials from physical and mental harm in this sport on both sides of the world.