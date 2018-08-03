WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Matt Cecchin quits NRL after death threats

Posted by bramleyrhino on Fri Aug 03, 2018 9:10 am
All sports fans bag referees, to different degrees, but this story is pretty shameful. A referee shouldn't be needing a police escort to and from an airport after a game.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/death- ... 4zv6x.html

More really needs to be done to protect match officials from physical and mental harm in this sport on both sides of the world.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Posted by Lebron James on Fri Aug 03, 2018 10:06 am
Get him to super league. We have no referee here of that calibre

Regards

King James

