Well who wins the battle for control, Rimmer or Elston ? Put subject matter in, RFL v SL ?
This Wednesday gone was supposed to discuss & sort a recamendation on changing promotion from/to
Super league.
Two divisions & leed's for no change whilst other SL clubs are fed up of uncertainty & players suffering in
The uncertainty ?
The only way SL can win is to break away again ? I don't think that will happen so I think by vote numbers
Status Quo to prevail ?
ie,, super 8s & middle 8s etc
