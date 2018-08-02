WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who wins control

Who wins control
Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 10:49 pm
TrinTrin Stevo's Armpit
Well who wins the battle for control, Rimmer or Elston ? Put subject matter in, RFL v SL ?
This Wednesday gone was supposed to discuss & sort a recamendation on changing promotion from/to
Super league.
Two divisions & leed's for no change whilst other SL clubs are fed up of uncertainty & players suffering in
The uncertainty ?
The only way SL can win is to break away again ? I don't think that will happen so I think by vote numbers
Status Quo to prevail ?
ie,, super 8s & middle 8s etc
Re: Who wins control
Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 10:52 pm
Are you drunk?
Re: Who wins control
Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 11:01 pm
For asking a question on two men's different position/stance as they stated - wow
Re: Who wins control
Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 11:02 pm
