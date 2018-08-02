WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Start spreading the news.....

Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 10:45 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Thu Aug 02, 2018 10:45 pm
It's all gone very quiet from the Huddersfield Gym Teacher and the NYC bid. Selling merchandise ant magic to absolute "nada"......that s a trick!
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

