WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pass renewals

Board index Super League Eights Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Pass renewals

Post a reply
Pass renewals
Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 5:43 pm
Posted by Armavinit on Thu Aug 02, 2018 5:43 pm
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 805
Heads up for anyone renewing, keep this seasons pass, otherwise youâ€™ll have to pay a charge for a replacement. See the reverse of your pass.
Re: Pass renewals
Post Thu Aug 02, 2018 6:00 pm
Posted by number 6 on Thu Aug 02, 2018 6:00 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,988
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10793
thanks, i do remember the staff saying they will be used next season too, totally forgot about it, good way for the club to save money

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, Greavsie, Large Paws, Mick Cranes Sidestep, paintman, pepos, Punos, RichM, scratter, vitch and 192 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,771,6901,89676,9884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 4th Aug 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 4th Aug 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 4th Aug 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)