Evening All, We're part of a double header this week as Wire travel to Bolton to face current Champions Leeds in the Challenge Cup semi final and the chance to face either form team Catalans or classy neighbours St Helens at Wembley
Will Leeds's misery continue or will Dwyer and Myler show the P&B faithfull what they've been missing.......you decide
Good Luck
a) Crowd ( Macron Stadium Bolton Capacity 28,723):
b) Score and Winning team: Leeds 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) St Helens v Catalans
Will Leeds's misery continue or will Dwyer and Myler show the P&B faithfull what they've been missing.......you decide
Good Luck
a) Crowd ( Macron Stadium Bolton Capacity 28,723):
b) Score and Winning team: Leeds 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) St Helens v Catalans