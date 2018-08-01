WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Qualifiers;- Prediction Thread WEEK 1

Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:28 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:28 pm
Widnes v London....Momentum is everything and Widnes are looking at 16 straight losses
HKR v Salford.....HKR based purely on them having home advantage
Leeds v Toulouse...if Leeds want to win by 50, they will
Halifax v Toronto...a lot will depend on the referee here.......but I see Halifax players wanting this more than the mercenaries.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

