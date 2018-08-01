WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TORONTO PACKAGES

TORONTO PACKAGES
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 8:33 pm
Posted by Not Just Travel DD on Wed Aug 01, 2018 8:33 pm
Not Just Travel DD Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:56 pm
Posts: 9
Not Just Travel are offering some exciting packages to Toronto for the Qualifiers.
3/5 NIGHT packages available
- Return Manchester flights
- Accommodation in a downtown hotel
- Transfers can be included
- Niagara falls day trip can be included
- A full description of places to see and to eat and what to do is included

We have been official travel partners to Leigh centurions in 2018 and other championship clubs and have taken over 800 separate bookings to Toronto this year.

We know our stuff
Get in touch for a free quote
daniel.dobranski@notjusttravel.com
tel 07860631976
Re: TORONTO PACKAGES
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 8:45 pm
Posted by Davetherobin on Wed Aug 01, 2018 8:45 pm
Davetherobin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sat Jan 20, 2018 6:26 pm
Posts: 118
How much about will it cost for two people for 3 nights please with no extras

Users browsing this forum: Davetherobin, Gallanteer, RoverAndOut and 110 guests

