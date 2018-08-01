Not Just Travel are offering some exciting packages to Toronto for the Qualifiers.
3/5 NIGHT packages available
- Return Manchester flights
- Accommodation in a downtown hotel
- Transfers can be included
- Niagara falls day trip can be included
- A full description of places to see and to eat and what to do is included
We have been official travel partners to Leigh centurions in 2018 and other championship clubs and have taken over 800 separate bookings to Toronto this year.
We know our stuff
Get in touch for a free quote
daniel.dobranski@notjusttravel.com
tel 07860631976
3/5 NIGHT packages available
- Return Manchester flights
- Accommodation in a downtown hotel
- Transfers can be included
- Niagara falls day trip can be included
- A full description of places to see and to eat and what to do is included
We have been official travel partners to Leigh centurions in 2018 and other championship clubs and have taken over 800 separate bookings to Toronto this year.
We know our stuff
Get in touch for a free quote
daniel.dobranski@notjusttravel.com
tel 07860631976