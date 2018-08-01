British RL represented ? They ignored it as per usual.
The judges chose to overlook Brian Bevan, the greatest try-scorer in history, which is an absolute joke. I'll bet only Ian Heads voted for him.
796 tries in 688 games wasn't good enough seemingly - and they can't say 'it was only in England' when our game was far stronger than theirs throughout his playing era.
