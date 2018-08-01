WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mal Meninga

Mal Meninga
Wed Aug 01, 2018 8:01 pm
Lebron James
Ex St Helens star centre has been inducted into the immortals which is a massive step up from the “hall of fame” it’s a lucrative group with exclusive membership. It’s great to see English rugby league represented in it

Re: Mal Meninga
Wed Aug 01, 2018 8:08 pm
miscreant
British RL represented ? They ignored it as per usual.

The judges chose to overlook Brian Bevan, the greatest try-scorer in history, which is an absolute joke. I'll bet only Ian Heads voted for him.

796 tries in 688 games wasn't good enough seemingly - and they can't say 'it was only in England' when our game was far stronger than theirs throughout his playing era.

