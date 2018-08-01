WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Super 8s fixtures

Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:08 am
Posted by hs98 on Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:08 am
IGNORE

Wakefield home
Huddersfield away
Warrington away
Cas home
Saints away
Catalan home
Wigan away
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:09 am
Posted by Wilde 3 on Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:09 am
IGNORE

Wakey at home first up - chance for some payback!

Warrington away the week after the CC final
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:23 am
Posted by ccs on Wed Aug 01, 2018 11:23 am
IGNORE

Wilde 3 wrote:
Warrington away the week after the CC final
5 days after, infact. Crazy.

