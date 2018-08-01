WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserve Grade

Reserve Grade
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 7:14 am
Posted by Mick Amos 9 WTW on Wed Aug 01, 2018 7:14 am
Sam Tomkins has tweeted, "I think itâ€™s criminal that a reserve grade isnâ€™t compulsory at every SL club.
This article is worth a read for anyone wondering why it is so important. Nothing in reserve - why rugby league could lose generation of talented players". Most players back reserve football. (Not sure I can put link on but its in the Daily (when you look and see yourself back in).

Fans favourite Arona is now 29 but he didn't make his first team NRL DEBUT till 22! Dean Hadley is 25 hasn't been given his proper chance with Hull until this season.
Kirmo was given his SL DEBUT at 22 & farmed out on loan to us at 25!
Justin Horo 31, didn't make his first grade DEBUT till 23 years old!
Our star player Fiffita didn't make his first grade DEBUT till 25! It's easy to forget how old these players were on debut or when they got their chance. Obviously not deemed good enough at 21, 22, 23+ but now rocking the show!

Too many youngsters with potential are going to be lost unless clubs realise players take a while to mature like the above named players and keep faith. Theres no point in having a pathway at clubs through Scholarship, U19s if they then get bombed for ready made costly seniors.

Our SL clubs fringe youngsters in the game are on peanuts compared to the NRL boys.

I have watched a few reserve games earlier this year and really enjoyed it. Hopefully the comp gets going and youngsters throughout the game can flourish.
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 7:25 am
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Wed Aug 01, 2018 7:25 am
Great idea but i reckon Tompkins et al will likely have to forego a percentage of their paypacket to allow clubs to fund a second team competition.

Would he be so keen then?
Post Wed Aug 01, 2018 7:51 am
Posted by Mick Amos 9 WTW on Wed Aug 01, 2018 7:51 am
Khlav Kalash wrote:
Great idea but i reckon Tompkins et al will likely have to forego a percentage of their paypacket to allow clubs to fund a second team competition.

Would he be so keen then?


Money is always the problem Khlav. But if we aren't careful clubs will say we cant Afford reserves, U19s, Scholarship etc Already happened at Salford. For me it's made up of U19s, 20-23 year old fringe players, players older not quite getting in and those coming back from Injury.

Tomkins last wage was obscene and I think Wigan know now they got it wrong.
