Now all the dust as settled , you canâ€™t help look back at Neil Jukes tenure as a complete disaster. I cannot believe a business man like Mr Beaumont would be totally blinkered with a friendship that eventually led to his demise. As everyone knows a fish rots from the head and Derek admits he is at fault due to poor decision making. If he his the man he says he is , he should back the team even more.
With the support the club as and the foundations put in place I see the club thriving in 18 months time.
