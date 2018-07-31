Right ... moving on ... the Dons sausage (roll) is steadily growing.
However this fixture is tricky and not to be taken lightly.
Previous to being taken apart at York they had won four on the trot and had beaten Keighley among that run.
We will be looking for the run to be four by us this time.
Thoughts?
