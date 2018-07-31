Chris Irvine now made redundant as RL correspondent at The Times. Rugby League has a serious PR problem and the RFL are oblivious to it. Perhaps now that Ralph Rimmer will be paid a handsome Â£250K by the RFU, whoops, sorry RFL, we may see a u-turn?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Bull Mania, Call Me God, caslad75, Clearwing, CM Punk, Darwinsdad, Durham Giant, Exiled down south, FC Callum, Gallanteer, Google Adsense [Bot], infamous grouse, Jimmythecuckoo, pandamonium, proper-shaped-balls, RLRealist, Salford red all over, Seth, steadygetyerboots-on, the artist, Towns88, wrencat1873 and 164 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,770,784
|1,673
|76,988
|4,559
|SET
|
|Thu 2nd Aug 10:50
|NRL
|
|Fri 3rd Aug 09:00
|NRL
|
|Fri 3rd Aug 10:50
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 06:00
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 08:30
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 10:30
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 15:00
| CH ONE
|
|Sat 4th Aug 15:00
| CH ONE
|
|Sun 5th Aug 05:00
|NRL
|
|Sun 5th Aug 07:10
|NRL
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)