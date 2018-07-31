The much loved and admired Christopher Heighington is to retire at the end of this season:
https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/07/31/chr ... icle1_3107
The back rower was someone who put fear in the hearts of the Aussies. His departure, at age 35, is a tremendous loss for the England team. He will be sorely missed.
https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/07/31/chr ... icle1_3107
The back rower was someone who put fear in the hearts of the Aussies. His departure, at age 35, is a tremendous loss for the England team. He will be sorely missed.