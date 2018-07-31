WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Veteran England international to retire

Veteran England international to retire
Tue Jul 31, 2018 2:33 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE on Tue Jul 31, 2018 2:33 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
The much loved and admired Christopher Heighington is to retire at the end of this season:

https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/07/31/chr ... icle1_3107

The back rower was someone who put fear in the hearts of the Aussies. His departure, at age 35, is a tremendous loss for the England team. He will be sorely missed.
homme vaste on Tue Jul 31, 2018 2:39 pm
homme vaste
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The much loved and admired Christopher Heighington is to retire at the end of this season:

https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/07/31/chr ... icle1_3107

The back rower was someone who put fear in the hearts of the Aussies. His departure, at age 35, is a tremendous loss for the England team. He will be sorely missed.


I don`t think he will be sorely missed for England at all, he was okay but never really stood out to me. He most definitely did not "put fear in the hearts of the Aussies".
caslad75 on Tue Jul 31, 2018 2:56 pm
caslad75
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The much loved and admired Christopher Heighington is to retire at the end of this season:

https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/07/31/chr ... icle1_3107

The back rower was someone who put fear in the hearts of the Aussies. His departure, at age 35, is a tremendous loss for the England team. He will be sorely missed.


Are you on drugs?! He was garbage for England

Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ant1, barham red, Barney Stinson, bramleyrhino, Call Me God, Cats13, digger47, Exiled down south, FarsleySteve, fun time frankie, Instalamus, jakeyg95, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Karen, Levrier, luke ShipleyRed, moxi1, pandamonium, RyanHick, Salford red all over, SirStan, Steve0, Two Wheeled Saint, vastman and 175 guests

