Post Tue Jul 31, 2018 1:12 pm
Posted by Levrier on Tue Jul 31, 2018 1:12 pm
Now that we have signed Bullock for next season are there any other Championship prospects we should be looking at. We had a thread years ago about the loss of players who had not reached their potential early enough to be taken on by the club. Bullock falls into that category and like Tony Clubb has had to have a complete rethink about his place in the game. Prop is especially unforgiving in that young props rarely mature untill their mis 20s and by that time have often been shipped out to other clubs.
Post Tue Jul 31, 2018 1:14 pm
Posted by nikos on Tue Jul 31, 2018 1:14 pm
I think we missed out on Ben Crooks, showed great potential before going to Aus, and in a position we are lacking
