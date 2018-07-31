Wigan have just signed Bullock, another Championship player. Several other teams are looking to strengthen from below. Cas have already done so. So who could make the step up for next season?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, Barrett was robbed, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, caslad75, Durham Giant, FarsleySteve, Five and last, Grimmy, Instalamus, jakeyg95, kobashi, luke ShipleyRed, pandamonium, ry21, RyanHick, Salford red all over, Saxy, SirStan, The Devil's Advocate, tigersteve and 168 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,770,712
|1,805
|76,988
|4,559
|SET
|
|Thu 2nd Aug 10:50
|NRL
|
|Fri 3rd Aug 09:00
|NRL
|
|Fri 3rd Aug 10:50
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 06:00
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 08:30
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 10:30
|NRL
|
|Sat 4th Aug 15:00
| CH ONE
|
|Sat 4th Aug 15:00
| CH ONE
|
|Sun 5th Aug 05:00
|NRL
|
|Sun 5th Aug 07:10
|NRL
|
|ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)