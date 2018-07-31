WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wednesday at noon.

Post Tue Jul 31, 2018 11:43 am
Posted by Bostwick on Tue Jul 31, 2018 11:43 am
Wednesday at noon is when the fixtures come out for the middle 8s.
It is great that we get the four home games. It is the away games that concern me. I hear that there may be some issues getting teams to Toronto, availability of seats on flights are an problem. Fans traveling will be faced with very high fares, due to the short notice.
Another issue may well be the Widnes game. Euston Station is closed for three weekends, August to September. I would put money on the fixture being arranged for when Euston is closed.
Anyway bring it on!!!

