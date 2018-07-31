WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coach of the Year?

Coach of the Year?
Post Tue Jul 31, 2018 6:43 am
Posted by Faxlore on Tue Jul 31, 2018 6:43 am
I would love to see Richard Marshal win Championship Coach of the year. He has guided our part time team to a place in the Qualifiers, (had we beaten Dewsbury we would have taken 2nd place), I think this would be the proper recognition he, the team and the club deserve what ever the outcome of the qualifying 8s is

