RFL Judiciary decision
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:16 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
There is one important RFL Judiciary decision this Tuesday night, the nature of which could determine the outcome of the Challenge Cup semi-final between Catalans and St Helens:

Gregory Bird. Grade D dangerous contact

Bird risks a 3-5 week ban.


Kenneth Edwards has no case to answer because the red card was considered sufficient punishment for his late high tackle
Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:05 pm
Willzay
Give it a rest lad, rugby league doesn't revolve around Catalans

