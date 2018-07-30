There is one important RFL Judiciary decision this Tuesday night, the nature of which could determine the outcome of the Challenge Cup semi-final between Catalans and St Helens:
Gregory Bird. Grade D dangerous contact
Bird risks a 3-5 week ban.
Kenneth Edwards has no case to answer because the red card was considered sufficient punishment for his late high tackle
