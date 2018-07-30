WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Asking rather alot

Asking rather alot
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 9:10 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Mon Jul 30, 2018 9:10 pm
TrinTrin Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 58
I for one would love to win every game in the super eights, but it isn't going to happen.
Therefore looking at the top four we need 4 wins extra than Warrington !
Will they loose 4 to enable us to pass them ? & then loose more for them not to overtake us ?
Time to get real, we can play for 5th. In order to get better prize money & club prestige !
At some stage we may have to decide on some younger players gaining experience & our half backs
Bonding better week by week !
Come on the trin.
Re: Asking rather alot
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 9:15 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Mon Jul 30, 2018 9:15 pm
TrinTrin Stevo's Armpit
Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 58
