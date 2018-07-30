WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Potential Bans

Potential Bans
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:47 pm
Posted by Old Timer No 4 on Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:47 pm
Looks like we could get more bans by the RFL after the derby. Comments by dull FC "fans" who think our players were guilty of multiple offences and the HDM who suggest Maurice Blair faces a "lengthy" ban. It seems in my (admitted) biased opinion that any indiscretion by our players gets punished but others don,t.
Hope I am proved wrong but after having three banned last time and no one from any other team getting banned, I,m not confident.
We can,t afford to lose anyone now at the sudden death stage of the season.
Hope I,m wrong and happy to be so, but we will soon find out what they do to us and any other Middle Eight teams.
Re: Potential Bans
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:52 pm
Posted by Someday on Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:52 pm
I think that only Blair will get a ban

