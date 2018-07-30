WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How many times....

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace How many times....

Post a reply
How many times....
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:18 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:18 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,988
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 1375
is too many?

Leeds will face Widnes for the 4th time in competition this year in the middle 8's, as will Toulouse and London, whilst Wigan and Wire together with Hudds and Catalans will also meet for the 4th time in competition when the Super 8's start....and Wakey v Hudds will meet for the fifth time this year.......five games in the same season????

If (as I think they will do) they scrap the concept, promote the top 6 in the middle 8's to SL XXIV and then have one up one down in a MPG between bottom SL and Top Champs, with a top 8 play-off then PLEASE GOD can they stick to the system longer than a couple of years.....on the current tables standing, that would leave a Championship with Toulouse, Bradford, Halifax, Featherstone and possibly Leigh (once DelBoy puts his dummy back in) scrapping for the chance to meet probably Widnes or London in a MPG......so not to dissimilar to what we had this year but without the cheating mancanadians......

The middle 8's have grown on me, but too much repetition of games is making fans stay away....and to a neutral, Wakefield v Huddersfield for the fifth time (with an average gate of 4,127) in a season makes us look a small and localised sport that only a few towns in the north play.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: How many times....
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:29 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:29 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 34
Rep Position: 5th / 76,988
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 9802
Call Me God wrote:
is too many?

Leeds will face Widnes for the 4th time in competition this year in the middle 8's, as will Toulouse and London, whilst Wigan and Wire together with Hudds and Catalans will also meet for the 4th time in competition when the Super 8's start....and Wakey v Hudds will meet for the fifth time this year.......five games in the same season????

If (as I think they will do) they scrap the concept, promote the top 6 in the middle 8's to SL XXIV and then have one up one down in a MPG between bottom SL and Top Champs, with a top 8 play-off then PLEASE GOD can they stick to the system longer than a couple of years.....on the current tables standing, that would leave a Championship with Toulouse, Bradford, Halifax, Featherstone and possibly Leigh (once DelBoy puts his dummy back in) scrapping for the chance to meet probably Widnes or London in a MPG......so not to dissimilar to what we had this year but without the cheating mancanadians......

The middle 8's have grown on me, but too much repetition of games is making fans stay away....and to a neutral, Wakefield v Huddersfield for the fifth time (with an average gate of 4,127) in a season makes us look a small and localised sport that only a few towns in the north play.


Great argument from someone who wants to cull the smaller clubs, absolutely brilliant. :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Re: How many times....
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:34 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:34 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 76,988
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 1375
wrencat1873 wrote:
Great argument from someone who wants to cull the smaller clubs, absolutely brilliant. :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:

High praise indeed coming from Mr "I'm not anti-expansionist........but" :D
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: How many times....
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by Him on Mon Jul 30, 2018 6:43 pm
Him User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 14004
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
I’d go to a 16 or even 20 team licensed SL. Play everyone once and then play the other 7 or 9 from your half of the table again.

Would give 24 or 29 league games per year including Magic weekend. Then a top 8 playoff.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Clearwing, CM Punk, FC Callum, fun time frankie, Gazwire, Him, Instalamus, Jo Jumbuck, Les Norton, MattyB, moxi1, NickyKiss, nottinghamtiger, roofaldo2, Salford red all over, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,770,3982,02576,9884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 2nd Aug 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 3rd Aug 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 3rd Aug 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 4th Aug 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 4th Aug 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 4th Aug 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)