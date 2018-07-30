Reputation Points: 53 Rep Position: 2nd / 76,988 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am Posts: 1375
is too many?
Leeds will face Widnes for the 4th time in competition this year in the middle 8's, as will Toulouse and London, whilst Wigan and Wire together with Hudds and Catalans will also meet for the 4th time in competition when the Super 8's start....and Wakey v Hudds will meet for the fifth time this year.......five games in the same season????
If (as I think they will do) they scrap the concept, promote the top 6 in the middle 8's to SL XXIV and then have one up one down in a MPG between bottom SL and Top Champs, with a top 8 play-off then PLEASE GOD can they stick to the system longer than a couple of years.....on the current tables standing, that would leave a Championship with Toulouse, Bradford, Halifax, Featherstone and possibly Leigh (once DelBoy puts his dummy back in) scrapping for the chance to meet probably Widnes or London in a MPG......so not to dissimilar to what we had this year but without the cheating mancanadians......
The middle 8's have grown on me, but too much repetition of games is making fans stay away....and to a neutral, Wakefield v Huddersfield for the fifth time (with an average gate of 4,127) in a season makes us look a small and localised sport that only a few towns in the north play.
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES????? £20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000. The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Wakefield is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
Great argument from someone who wants to cull the smaller clubs, absolutely brilliant.
wrencat1873 wrote:
Great argument from someone who wants to cull the smaller clubs, absolutely brilliant.
High praise indeed coming from Mr "I'm not anti-expansionist........but"
