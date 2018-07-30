Where is Rugby League going?
One of several interesting facts is that should Widnes stay up and London and Toronto get promoted 25% of all top flight rugby league would be played on totally artificial pitches.
Fact two should Toulouse and London get promoted they have a combined ground capacity of 7,020.
There are more but it really does seem that expansion outside the heartlands comes at a cost if in nothing else but Stadia.
During the franchise period teams obtained new grounds or redeveloped old ones Leigh Sporting Village, The Shay, Post Office Road in the hope of entering a modern day Superleague with grounds like the soon to be redeveloped Headingley, John Smiths Stadium, DW Stadium, Langtree Park, Halliwell Jones KC Stadium AJ Bell Stadium and New Craven Park.
I add the Select Security Stadium to a second list due to its abhorrent plastic pitch and note the unfair pressure placed on Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers to find a new home or redevelop due to Stadia regulations.
Yet if results fell right we could have three plastic pitches, two grounds with a combined 7,020 capacity with two established strongholds of Rugby League fearing for their future if they don’t spend on the current ground or build a new one!
Add to this a ground 7,000 miles away with beer tents behind the goals and the transformation of Rugby League to the modern day looks to be fading fast.
The vision of a modern vibrant game played in modern spectator friendly Stadia seems to be descending into farce to me it only seems to be taking place in the NRL so with all due respect Ralph Rimmer has a poison chalice he’s damned if he doesn’t damned if he does !
If you took the word Rugby League away from this you would think any sport would be mad to even risk this happening but unfortunately the Rugby League ‘Titanic’ won’t miss the iceberg and will eventually sink into a self made pit of self destruction.
If we were going to allow these Stadia and artificial pitches to be used, whilst modern but at best no better than some of the atmospheric and legendary ancient Stadia that have disapeared what has the point really been is the question I would ask ?
I know I’ll take some flak for this but really you can see why spectators will desert the game and even the John Smiths with 6,000 will look better the the trailfinders with 1,200 and yet another plastic field.
