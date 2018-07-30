WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Artificial pitches.... et all...

Board index Super League Eights Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Artificial pitches.... et all...

Post a reply
Artificial pitches.... et all...
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 3:41 pm
Posted by fartown since 1961 on Mon Jul 30, 2018 3:41 pm
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 76,988
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1131
Where is Rugby League going?

One of several interesting facts is that should Widnes stay up and London and Toronto get promoted 25% of all top flight rugby league would be played on totally artificial pitches.

Fact two should Toulouse and London get promoted they have a combined ground capacity of 7,020.

There are more but it really does seem that expansion outside the heartlands comes at a cost if in nothing else but Stadia.

During the franchise period teams obtained new grounds or redeveloped old ones Leigh Sporting Village, The Shay, Post Office Road in the hope of entering a modern day Superleague with grounds like the soon to be redeveloped Headingley, John Smiths Stadium, DW Stadium, Langtree Park, Halliwell Jones KC Stadium AJ Bell Stadium and New Craven Park.

I add the Select Security Stadium to a second list due to its abhorrent plastic pitch and note the unfair pressure placed on Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers to find a new home or redevelop due to Stadia regulations.

Yet if results fell right we could have three plastic pitches, two grounds with a combined 7,020 capacity with two established strongholds of Rugby League fearing for their future if they don’t spend on the current ground or build a new one!

Add to this a ground 7,000 miles away with beer tents behind the goals and the transformation of Rugby League to the modern day looks to be fading fast.

The vision of a modern vibrant game played in modern spectator friendly Stadia seems to be descending into farce to me it only seems to be taking place in the NRL so with all due respect Ralph Rimmer has a poison chalice he’s damned if he doesn’t damned if he does !

If you took the word Rugby League away from this you would think any sport would be mad to even risk this happening but unfortunately the Rugby League ‘Titanic’ won’t miss the iceberg and will eventually sink into a self made pit of self destruction.

If we were going to allow these Stadia and artificial pitches to be used, whilst modern but at best no better than some of the atmospheric and legendary ancient Stadia that have disapeared what has the point really been is the question I would ask ?

I know I’ll take some flak for this but really you can see why spectators will desert the game and even the John Smiths with 6,000 will look better the the trailfinders with 1,200 and yet another plastic field.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: GiantJake1988, GiantMisterE, jools and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,770,3482,06676,9884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 2nd Aug 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 3rd Aug 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 3rd Aug 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 4th Aug 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 4th Aug 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 4th Aug 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)