WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whitehaven (H)

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Whitehaven (H)

Post a reply
Whitehaven (H)
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 3:18 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Mon Jul 30, 2018 3:18 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 76,988
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28314
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Whitehaven at home. Theyâ€™ve been difficult to beat of late and their off field troubles seem to have pulled them together. Theyâ€™re undoubtedly a tougher proposition than Skolars. With York being at home to Crusaders I suspect our point difference will be much closer after this next round. Squeaky bum time.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: belcki, Bulls Boy 2011, Highlander, Johnbulls, josefw, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, paulwalker71, phillgee, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, vbfg and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,770,2941,93676,9884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 2nd Aug 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 3rd Aug 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 3rd Aug 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 4th Aug 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 4th Aug 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 4th Aug 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)