No, seriously, hear me out. It's always made me wonder for years why are they two clubs, literally a few miles away from each other, both play in cherry red and white hoops, both called the same historic nickname before Warriors and Centurions was adopted and both been hammered by Saints often.
Oh, and people from both towns sound similar too, ull reet lark!
Why are both clubs so similar? Did Wigan once split into two and Leigh were born? What do Leythers think?
