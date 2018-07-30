WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Rochdale

Neil's Notes v Rochdale
You could tell the tension before the game with that all important top 4 finish just a win away. The first 15 minutes saw both sides complete their sets and this was the platform set for the next 15 which saw us into a 22-0 lead. What game management and control. No heroics just get the 2 points and a place in that top 4 and into that middle 8's where who knows we might just course one or two surprises.
In the Shay Lounge MOM Will sharp got the vote and 3 points with Simon Grix who also got the LS 28 Hitman award 2nd with 2 points and 3rd Ben Heaton. Will Sharp now leads on 11 points with Ben Johnston 2nd with 9 and Chester Butler who took the sponsors MOM 3rd on 8.
In Club 1873 Joanne Brennan number 74 won the £25 voucher with the £20 voucher to Sue Brewster number 95.
Fixtures for the Middle 8's will be out Wednesday afternoon and details for away travel should be available at the end of the week. Home games are Leeds, Toronto and Salford with away trips to Hull KR, Widnes, Toulouse and London.
Certainly turned the Shay pink yesterday in support of Breast Cancer Care especially our director Simon Oxby who certainly took pink to the next level, brave man, well done Simon.
Finally congratulations to Steve Tyrer who has now moved into 2nd place on the all-time leading points scorers list for Halifax.
Neil
07714488080
neilarber43@gmail.com
Anyone know the Golden Gamble winning number?
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

