Saturday games again this week - so please get those entries in by then!
Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven
West Wales Raiders vs Hunslet
Hemel Stags vs Oldham
Coventry Bears vs Doncaster
Newcastle Thunder vs London Skolars
Workington Town vs Keighley Cougars
York City Knights vs North Wales Crusaders
Bonus: With the Bulls currently ahead by 76 in points difference, what will be the 'gap' between the Bulls and York in points difference after this weekend's games? (5 points if you are within 5 either way)
