WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 25

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 25

Post a reply
2018 Predictions League: WEEK 25
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 12:12 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon Jul 30, 2018 12:12 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,988
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3688
Location: Bradford
Saturday games again this week - so please get those entries in by then!

Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven
West Wales Raiders vs Hunslet
Hemel Stags vs Oldham
Coventry Bears vs Doncaster
Newcastle Thunder vs London Skolars
Workington Town vs Keighley Cougars
York City Knights vs North Wales Crusaders

Bonus: With the Bulls currently ahead by 76 in points difference, what will be the 'gap' between the Bulls and York in points difference after this weekend's games? (5 points if you are within 5 either way)
Re: 2018 Predictions League: WEEK 25
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 1:27 pm
Posted by Ferocious Aardvark on Mon Jul 30, 2018 1:27 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 14th / 76,988
Quiz Score: 268
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 28138
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven........................... Bulls by 28
West Wales Raiders vs Hunslet......................... Hunslet by 34
Hemel Stags vs Oldham ..................................... Oldham by 42
Coventry Bears vs Doncaster ............................ Doncaster by 38
Newcastle Thunder vs London Skolars ............. Newcastle by 46
Workington Town vs Keighley Cougars ............. Workington by 12
York City Knights vs North Wales Crusaders .... York by 54

Bonus: With the Bulls currently ahead by 76 in points difference, what will be the 'gap' between the Bulls and York in points difference after this weekend's games? (5 points if you are within 5 either way)
50
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 8ULL5HITT4, Bets'y Bulls, Bullseye, Duckman, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Highlander, phillgee, RickyF1, rugbyreddog and 100 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,770,2311,84276,9884,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 2nd Aug 10:50
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
Fri 3rd Aug 09:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS TIGERS
Fri 3rd Aug 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Sat 4th Aug 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
Sat 4th Aug 08:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA EELS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 4th Aug 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
NQL COWBOYS
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
WEST WALES
v
HUNSLET
Sat 4th Aug 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WHITEHAVEN
Sun 5th Aug 05:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
Sun 5th Aug 07:10
NRL
PENRITH
v
CANBERRA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)