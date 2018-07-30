With the launch of the new 2019 season tickets available soon (based on previous years its around the 1st Aug), would you renew straight away? or maybe seek a transfer to the new south stand seats. Or would you wait until we know which league we will be playing in next season (Super League or Championship). If its the latter, would the pricing structure change after the launch or be kept the same to watch the likes of Dewsbury, Batley, London etc.
Controversial I know ? but can we really win 5 or more middle 8 games !
