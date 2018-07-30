WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 | Season Tickets

2019 | Season Tickets
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:49 am
Posted by Homer Simpson on Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:49 am
With the launch of the new 2019 season tickets available soon (based on previous years its around the 1st Aug), would you renew straight away? or maybe seek a transfer to the new south stand seats. Or would you wait until we know which league we will be playing in next season (Super League or Championship). If its the latter, would the pricing structure change after the launch or be kept the same to watch the likes of Dewsbury, Batley, London etc.

Controversial I know ? but can we really win 5 or more middle 8 games !
Re: 2019 | Season Tickets
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:19 am
Posted by Backwoodsman on Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:19 am
As I have previously mentioned we had 2 superb north stand seats. Gave them up when super league started, found getting to Friday night games difficult. Am now retired so no problem attending Friday games. Will be looking for 2 decent south stand seats. Soon as the applications are open will be down pretty damn quick.
Re: 2019 | Season Tickets
Post Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:26 am
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:26 am
My answer to this is as it should always be.

"make them work for their money"
