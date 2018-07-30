WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How will Ashton Sims go in Super League?

How will Ashton Sims go in Super League?
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:35 am
RLRealist
RLRealist
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 126
Think he'll make an impact for Toronto? He is NRL standard so I see why not. :P
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:40 am
LifeLongHKRFan
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 2026
RLRealist wrote:
Think he'll make an impact for Toronto? He is NRL standard so I see why not. :P

He wasn't great the 1st time so a few years down the line and a few years older wont make him any better imo.
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:48 am
Leon Ashton
Leon Ashton
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1334
Same as last time.... rubbish.
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:49 am
RLRealist
RLRealist
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 126
Leon Ashton wrote:
Same as last time.... rubbish.


Pretty effective this season. :P
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:52 am
bren2k
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13955
Location: Ossett
RLRealist wrote:
Think he'll make an impact for Toronto? He is NRL standard so I see why not. :P


If he was NRL standard, he'd be in the NRL.
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:55 am
homme vaste
homme vaste
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 606
Location: Dreamland
He was completely ineffective in his time with Warrington, I never saw him bust a tackle!

When i saw him play in the Challenge cup against Wire he looked to be around 35% body fat.
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:58 am
RLRealist
RLRealist
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 126
bren2k wrote:
If he was NRL standard, he'd be in the NRL.


Really? Oh I guess that applied to every NRL standard player in SL then?
Mon Jul 30, 2018 10:59 am
RLRealist
RLRealist
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am
Posts: 126
homme vaste wrote:
He was completely ineffective in his time with Warrington, I never saw him bust a tackle!

When i saw him play in the Challenge cup against Wire he looked to be around 35% body fat.


Scored for tremendous Toronto. He's a character player, we need more characters before the game becomes even more homogeneous and politically correct....
Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:07 am
Leon Ashton
Leon Ashton
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1334
This version of Jean is very dull.
Mon Jul 30, 2018 11:31 am
bren2k
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13955
Location: Ossett
RLRealist wrote:
Really? Oh I guess that applied to every NRL standard player in SL then?


Apologies - I didn't realise when you posed the question in the OP that you already knew the answer.

So - you're right - he's a RL titan, and he's going to trample all over everyone in SL, just like he didn't when he was at Wire.

My bad - carry on.
