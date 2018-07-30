Joined: Wed Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am Posts: 126
Think he'll make an impact for Toronto? He is NRL standard so I see why not.
RLRealist wrote:
He wasn't great the 1st time so a few years down the line and a few years older wont make him any better imo.
Same as last time.... rubbish.
Leon Ashton wrote:
Pretty effective this season.
RLRealist wrote:
If he was NRL standard, he'd be in the NRL.
He was completely ineffective in his time with Warrington, I never saw him bust a tackle!
When i saw him play in the Challenge cup against Wire he looked to be around 35% body fat.
bren2k wrote:
Really? Oh I guess that applied to every NRL standard player in SL then?
homme vaste wrote:
Scored for tremendous Toronto. He's a character player, we need more characters before the game becomes even more homogeneous and politically correct....
This version of Jean is very dull.
RLRealist wrote:
Apologies - I didn't realise when you posed the question in the OP that you already knew the answer.
So - you're right - he's a RL titan, and he's going to trample all over everyone in SL, just like he didn't when he was at Wire.
My bad - carry on.
